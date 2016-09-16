Rebel Wilson Looked Aca-Amazing at Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's Wedding

There's so much we love about Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's recent wedding, but they aren't the only Pitch Perfect superstars who caught our eye. Enter, Rebel Wilson.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen's Mom Celebrates Her Daughter's Wedding Anniversary with the Sweetest Photo

The 36-year-old Aussie actress shared some Instagram snapshots from the couple's big day and wowed us with her pretty-in-pink ensemble, which was perfectly cinched at the waist.

Our first look at the former Super Fun Night star's adorable ensemble came with a photo of her along with Elizabeth Banks and others. "Pitches representing," she captioned the pic with her aca-awesome co-stars.

Pitches representing x A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Sep 11, 2016 at 12:28am PDT

In another photo, Wilson poses with a pal named Dan, calling him "the best wedding date!"

Dan, the best wedding date! A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Sep 11, 2016 at 12:29am PDT

RELATED: It's a Girl! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Announce Their Baby's Gender

But Wilson and her friend weren't in town for just the wedding. In a separate post she revealed that they'd partaken in two brunches, a tennis match, and a beach walk—but added that it's time to get back to the grind and return to work.

Camp and Astin tied the knot on Saturday, September 10, in Santa Ynez, California. The former True Blood star gave us a 360-degree look at her wedding dress before revealing a super sassy second dress for the reception—encapsulating one of our fave celeb nuptials of the summer.