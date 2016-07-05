A Woman Was Bullied for Wearing a Body-Con Dress to a Wedding

One woman learned the hard way that, unfortunately, bullying doesn't stop in high school or college. When Minnesota-based fitness instructor Liz Krueger attended a wedding with a friend of hers last month, she was subjected to the most disgusting and degrading behavior by...and here's when it gets worse...other women at the event.

“If only I knew that choosing this dress for a wedding on a 90 degree day meant so many women would be outrightly rude to me,and even come up behind me slap my ass as I'm standing alone. As quote ' it was a dare from her friends, bc I was a target.' And then proceed to spill a full beer down my arm. Just one of maaaaany acts of kindness of the night!” she wrote on Instagram after the event. Krueger had picked a short body-con dress which, for the record, she pulls off like no one I've ever seen.

The good news is that the 31-year-old woman responded to what happened to her the best possible way—by starting #KruegerKindess, an online movement that aims to support women.

“I’m going to actively make it a priority to do good things for other women, every single day from here on out,” she wrote on Instagram. “If you want to join me in this movement, share your stories on social media with #KruegerKindess and let**'s kill all the mean girls with kindness.”

Ladies, let's be nice to each other from now on, shall we?!