5 Wedding Myths Debunked By Someone Who Plans Events For a Living

If you think it's easier to plan a wedding when you plan events for a living, think again. Juliette Caspi, a PR Executive responsible for some of our favorite jewelers including Anita Ko and Alison Lou knows this first hand.

Her day job set her up nicely for party prep: she knew all of the vendors. She understood how much things "should" cost. And of course, she had major connections to jewelers. But there were a plethora of myths that even she needed to learn were inaccurate. Here, she breaks doing the five biggest wedding myths that were debunked during her planning.