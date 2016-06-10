Try Not Cry When You See This Man's Reaction to His Bride Walking Down the Aisle

We have to warn you—before you watch the video below, make sure you have a box of tissues within reach, because You.Will.Need.It.

Here is the backstory: the couple in the clip are Gabriel and Annabelle Deku who met four years ago as students at Portsmouth University. They tied the knot in May in London but it wasn't until three days ago when their wedding videographer, John de Rienzo of De Rienzo Films, posted their video online when it pretty much caused a flood of happy tears around the world.

“At the time we met, I had given up hope on this whole love thing,” the groom told BuzzFeed. “I thought this idea of having a life partner who would love and respect me unconditionally was only a story only told in movies. But, I was wrong! True love does exist.”

The most beautiful bridal entrance - St Martin In The Fields - Trafalgar Square, London from De Rienzo Films on Vimeo.