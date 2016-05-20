We Helped Actress Italia Ricci Find Her Perfect Wedding Dress

Dress shopping can be one of the most exciting, eagerly anticipated parts of wedding planning. But months (ok, years) of dreaming about the perfect gown, ripping pages from magazines and pinning the heck out of lace, tulle and beaded confections on Pinterest can make finding “the one” a bit confusing. Your must-have ballgown may swallow you whole, while that “I’d-never-wear-Mermaid” silhouette may end up being your perfect match. Fortunately, you’re not alone. Even stars get a little starstruck by dreamy designers like Monique Lhuillier, and have a hard time narrowing the search down to just one gorgeous gown (#thestruggleisreal!). Which is why we jumped at the chance to tag along for a dress shopping day with actress Italia Ricci, who will marry her longtime love, fellow actor Robbie Amell (cousin of Arrow star Stephen Amell) this fall in Downtown Los Angeles. She tried on a bevy of stunning dresses—some hits, some misses—but did she find her walk-down-the-aisle style? Scroll through to see Ricci’s first impression of (almost) every look from our marathon day. She’s keeping her final choice to herself. You don’t think she’d risk her hubby-to-be seeing her actual gown do you? Some things are sacred.