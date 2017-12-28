These 16 Engagements That Took Place at Disney Will Make You Want to Fall in Love

"My fiancé and I had been together for five years. We’re huge Disney fans, and when we moved to Florida we bought our annual passes and made it a weekend ritual to visit the parks. He brought me to Ohana, this amazing restaurant in the Polynesian Resort that I’ve been wanting to try forever. Our table wasn’t ready yet, so we decided to watch the boat parade while we waited. We walked along the beach and I saw my mom and stepdad sitting there. He flew them all the way down from New Jersey. When I saw them, I was shocked and the tears started flowing. I turned to him and he was already down on one knee, ring in hand. As he asked me to spend forever with him, the Magic Kingdom fireworks began going off. It was the most overwhelmingly magical moment of my life. After saying yes, our families both joined us for dinner and we spent the rest of the weekend with them in the Disney parks celebrating. People who had seen us get engaged on the beach were still congratulating us days after. I’ve always dreamed of what my proposal would be like. This was without a doubt more incredible than I could have ever imagined. To be at the happiest place on earth, with my favorite people, celebrating the happiest moment of my life was more than I could have ever asked for." — Brittany Peskoff, Ohana, Polynesian Resort, Walt Disney World