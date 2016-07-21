This Couple Got Engaged in Front of Hundreds of People at NYC’s Biggest Swing Dance Festival

If we’ve learned anything from our Dancing with the Stars addiction, it’s that the couple that dances together stays together. Just ask IRL couple Richard Kurtzer and Jennifer Euler, two dancers who somehow managed to find each other amongst thousands of singles on OkCupid. After learning each other’s respective dance styles — Euler is a competitive ballroom dancer while Kurtzer’s expertise is swing — they fell even deeper in love. So it’s only fitting that they would get engaged on stage at New York City’s biggest swing dancing festival, Midsummer Night Swing.

“I had no idea what was going on!” Euler told InStyle after the big moment. "We had talked about the future, so I knew something was up, but I told him I didn’t want to know any details."

Kurtzer — who was 2013's reigning lindy hop champ — lured his now-fiancée on stage at Midsummer Night Swing under the guise of a speech about being a former contest winner. Though Euler, a clothing designer by day, had an inkling something was fishy, she had no idea she’d be leaving the festival with a one-of-a-kind vintage sapphire on her finger. And that’s not all she left with! Since opal is also one of her favorite stones, Kurtzer also surprised her with a beautiful necklace. Because two pieces of jewelry are always better than one (guys, take note).

“The ring is an original 1920s setting. I bought it at Vecere Jewelers in Lambertville, New Jersey,” said Kurtzer, who works as a sales executive by day. “I looked around at about five places in town and went back to the very first piece that I saw because I knew it was right.”

So how did the actual engagement go down? After Kurtzer was introduced as 2013’s swing champion, he brought his lady love on stage and introduced her to the crowd. But it quickly became apparent to everyone in attendance that this wasn’t just a simple intro — it was a full-on marriage proposal.

"Jennifer is beautiful inside and out, and over these last two years, she's been extremely important in my life. She’s somebody who’s a bright shining light, not just to me, but to everyone around her. I love her deeply and I have something very important to ask," Kurtzer said before getting down on one knee.

Spoiler alert! — she said yes.

After a sweet kiss, Kurtzer and Euler were on their feet sharing their first swing dance as an engaged couple. Then, they waltzed over to the iconic Lincoln Center fountain where they posed for photos, just as the sun was taking its final bow for the day. Can you even imagine a more perfect backdrop for your official engagement announcement?

Oh, and if you’re wondering whether Kurtzer and Euler plan to perform a choreographed dance at their wedding, well, you already know the answer to that.