These 4th of July-Inspired Weddings Are Red, White, and Fabulous

Pinterest to the rescue, per usual.
July 4th happens to be a three day weekend, and therefore an optimal time for weddings. But going too far with a fourth theme can quickly turn a chic wedding into a backyard barbeque—and not necessarily in a good way. The fabulous news is you can easily strike the balance between patriotism and matrimony, and the secret lies—where else?—Pinterest. Check out 13 completely inspired ways to infuse a little American pride into your wedding without going nuts and wearing a flag as a veil. (Though, if that's your jam, go forth.)
1. Exit in Star-Spangled Style
Give July 4th fireworks a nod by driving through a shower of them on your way out. Stunning.
2. Sparklers > Flowers
Instead of having your flower girls throw, well, flowers, have them hold child-safe sparklers as they walk down the aisle. Literally, cutest thing ever.
3. No Really, Sparklers Are Everything
Try giving them to your guests so they can write your name in the night sky!
4. OK, Fine, Bust Out an American Flag
American flags don't exactly scream romance, but you know what does? Some good lighting and a diffused camera filter. (Pro-tip: get a vintage flag for a shabby-chic look.)
5. Actually, Turns Out American Flags Are the Most Romantic Ever
See?
6. Break Out the Twinkle Lights
Arranging twinkle lights in clusters on your ceiling will give the effect of fireworks, a nice shoutout to July 4th that's not too extreme.
7. Red, White, and Blue Food, Done Right
Instead of reaching for the red and blue food coloring, use natural ingredients to color your noms. The result is 1,000 times more whimsical.
8. Ice Cubes = Perfect Accessory
If all else fails, just pop some blueberries and strawberries in your ice cubs. Mini flags, guys!
9. But If You *Do* Use Boxed Dye...
Let them eat (an American flag) cake.
10. Or a Confetti Cake
More sparklers = less problems.
11. Hide Some Pride
Have your groomsmen up their outfit game with these fun American flag socks.
12. Theme Your Favors
These s'mores gift bags are the actual best.
13. Sun Fade Your Streamers
Bold reds, whites and blues aren't the most romantic colors, but you can diffuse your canopy of streamers with a little sun + H20. Way more wedding-appropriate, right?