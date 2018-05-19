The 16 Most Gorgeous Royal Wedding Gowns of All Time—Including Meghan Markle's

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/AP
Mehera Bonner
May 19, 2018 @ 9:00 am

When you hear the words "royal wedding," chances are you think of Prince William and Kate Middleton serving relationship goals while the Queen serves hat goals. But many countries other than ye olde England have royal families, which means there's an abundance of queens, kings, princes, and princesses who have tied the knot in true Cinderella style. Thanks to sky's the limit budgets and a general penchant for all things fancy, princess brides tend to have gorgeous gowns—and we're rounding up our favorites, including new bride Meghan Markle's. 

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romantic Wedding Highlights

 

 

1 of 16 OWEN COOBAN/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The latest royal wedding had new bride Meghan Markle wearing a collar-bearing Givenchy gown, and she couldn't have looked more stunning. As the American TV actress said "I do" to Prince Harry, she officially became the Duchess of Sussex. 

Advertisement
2 of 16 AFP/Getty

Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah and Pengiran Haji Muhammad Ruzaini of Brunei

Princess Hajah happens to be the daughter of one of the world's most wealthy men, the Sultan of Brunei. So yeah, her dress was elaborate. One can only imagine the expense and level of detail that went into this piece, but it's certainly fit for a royal.

3 of 16 Tim Graham/Getty

Marie Chantal Miller and Prince Pavlos of Greece

Marie-Chantal asked Valentino to make her a pearl-encrusted silk wedding gown, which reportedly had a stunning 4.5 meter Chantilly lace train. Hardly a shock that it cost $225,000 and was crafted by twenty-five people, right? Takes a village.

Advertisement
4 of 16 Rabih Moghrabi/AFP

Prince Abdullah and Rania Yassin of Jordan

Can you say stunning?! Then 22-year-old Rania Yassin wore a short sleeved gown by Bruce Oldfield on her wedding day, which was embellished with rich gold embroidery. Her shoes even matched! Oh, and by the way, she upgraded to queen.

Advertisement
5 of 16 Pontus Lundahl/AFP

Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist of Sweden

Former reality TV star Sofia Hellqvist married Prince Carl Philip in a Ida Sjöstedt dress that was decorated with handmade lace from Jose Maria Ruiz. She paired the gown with a tiara gifted to her by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Ahem, what did your mother-in-law give you on your wedding day?

Advertisement
6 of 16 George Pimentel/WireImage

Catherine Middleton and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen dress during her wedding to Prince William, which was embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. The team reportedly washed their hands every 30 minutes while embroidering the dress, that's how much work was put into this thing.

Advertisement
7 of 16 Grand-Ducal Court/Guy Wolff

Prince Felix and Claire Lademacher of Luxembourg

Another day, another Elie Saab gown. Princess Claire wore an embroidered dress with Chantilly lace flowers that came decked out with a 10-foot-long train. Also, shoutout to that tiara.

Advertisement
8 of 16 Sean Gallup/Getty

Prince Guillaume and Stephanie de Lannoy Of Luxembourg

Stephanie de Lannoy was breathtaking in an ivory Elie Saab dress, with a 13-foot train and veil made of tulle. Elie Saab is known for their romantic gowns, so this was a flawless choice on the bride's part.

Advertisement
9 of 16 Anwar Hussein/Getty

Princess Diana and Prince Charles of England

Princess Diana wore a mind-blowingly massive David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding gown, and in case you can't tell based on the sleeve-epicness, it was made in the '80s. By the way, the dress had 10,000 pearls and a 25 foot train.

Advertisement
10 of 16 Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Prince Rainier II and Grace Kelly of Monaco

Grace Kelly wore a long-sleeved gown made by costume designer to the stars, Helen Rose. The dress was made from "25 yards of heavy taffeta, 25 yards of silk taffeta, 100 yards of silk net, and 300 yards of lace," and featured a modest high neck. The design remains popular to this day — that's how iconic it is.

Advertisement
11 of 16 Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Prince Amedeo and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch Von Wolkenstein of Belgium

Elisabetta (aka Lili) wore a Valentino gown with a delicate lace collar and sheer, three quarter-length sleeves. However, the real treat was her exquisite lace veil. Fit for a queen, to be honest, but princess will do.

Advertisement
12 of 16 Hulton Royals Collection/Getty

Princess Caroline and Philippe Junot of Monaco

Princess Caroline (daughter of Grace Kelly) took a page from her mom's book and totally hit it out of the park with her wedding dress. The bride wore a lovely 70s-era dress with a floral crown decorating her head. Because flowers > diamonds, every time.

Advertisement
13 of 16 Pool/Getty

Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling of Sweden

Princess Victoria wowed in a Pär Engsheden satin gown for her wedding day, which featured a 5-meter train and off-the-shoulder boat neck. But her tiara was the real showstopper: a crown of cameos which her mother, Queen Silvia, wore during her own wedding. By the way, Victoria married her trainer, which is just about the cutest thing ever.

Advertisement
14 of 16 Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector

The Duke of Windsor and Wallis Warfield Simpson of England

OK, so they aren't a Prince and Princess, but they're still semi-royal! Wallis Warfield's gown by Mainbocher is one of the most famous of all-time, and even found a home at the MET. In fact, Stella McCartney used the dress as inspiration when her father, Paul McCartney, got married to Nancy Shevell.

Advertisement
15 of 16 Ian Waldie/Getty

Prince Felipe and Letizia Ortiz of Spain  

Letizia Ortiz went slightly out-of-the box with her dress, opting for a modern, collared gown by Manuel Pertegaz — and yes, it had a 14-foot train. The ensemble was given a classic touch with a silk veil and diamond tiara (the same one the prince's mother, Queen Sofia, wore when she married King Juan Carlos).

Advertisement
16 of 16 Torsten Laursen/Getty

Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill of Sweden

Princess Madeleine chose Valentino as the designer of her wedding gown, so duh — she looked divine. The train, the veil, the off the shoulder capped sleeves — it's just too perfect. Except there's no such thing, of course.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!