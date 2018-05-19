The 16 Most Gorgeous Royal Wedding Gowns of All Time—Including Meghan Markle's

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/AP
When you hear the words "royal wedding," chances are you think of Prince William and Kate Middleton serving relationship goals while the Queen serves hat goals. But many countries other than ye olde England have royal families, which means there's an abundance of queens, kings, princes, and princesses who have tied the knot in true Cinderella style. Thanks to sky's the limit budgets and a general penchant for all things fancy, princess brides tend to have gorgeous gowns—and we're rounding up our favorites, including new bride Meghan Markle's.
1 of 16 OWEN COOBAN/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
2 of 16 AFP/Getty
Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah and Pengiran Haji Muhammad Ruzaini of Brunei
11 of 16 Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
Prince Amedeo and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch Von Wolkenstein of Belgium
14 of 16 Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector
The Duke of Windsor and Wallis Warfield Simpson of England
