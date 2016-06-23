What Happened to This Couple During Their Wedding Photo Session Is Truly Horrifying

Johnny and Laura Benson got a taste of what "in sickness and in health" really means just two hours after they got hitched in a church in Fort Collins, CO.

The couple, together with their photographer, Maddie Mae, were taking photos next to a parking lot before heading to the reception when a rattlesnake bit the groom on his ankle.

"A Larimer County Park Ranger was driving by, and all three of us started waving furiously at him. He rolls down the window and we yelled, 'He just got bit by a rattlesnake!!' The ranger, obviously not hearing what we said, yelled back, 'CONGRATULATIONS!!' at the couple in wedding clothes," Mae told us.

After the initial confusion, the ranger went back to help the groom while they all waited for the paramedics.

Maddie Mae

Not knowing if the snake had injected venom, the initial prognosis was pretty dire. "At a minimum they said he could be in the hospital for several hours to assess the bite. At worst, if he needed anti-venom, and could be in the hospital for several days," explained Mae.

Maddie Mae

Fortunately, though, the story had a happy ending, and the couple and their photographer were out of the hospital in 20 minutes and arrived only an hour late to their reception.

Maddie Mae

"I’ve never seen such a emotional “grand entrance” as all 184 guests cheered when Johnny and Laura walked in, and showered them in a sea of passionate hugs," added Mae who stayed with the couple during the whole ordeal to take photos.

One thing is sure—that will make for one pretty unique wedding photo shoot.