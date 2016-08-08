How a Non-Royal Became Princess of Denmark—All Thanks to the Olympics

When Mary Donaldson met a man named "Fred" in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics, she probably didn't expect to have found her husband—let alone Prince Frederik of Denmark.

But that's exactly what happened, as the two met one fateful day at the Slip Inn, a bar and restaurant in Australia's largest city, where they talked all night long.

"The first time we met, we shook hands," Mary told People of their chance meeting. "I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later, someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who those people are?'"

After the Olympics the two made the LDR work by flying back and forth between Denmark and Australia to visit each other. Then, in 2003, Queen Margrethe (Frederik's mom) formally acknowledged the relationship followed closely by the couple's engagement six months later.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Ian Waldie/Getty

Prior to becoming a princess when she married Frederik in May 2004 in Copenhagen, Mary had to learn Danish, convert to the Lutheran Church, and give up her Australian citizenship.

Now the couple (first in line for the throne) have been married for 12 years and have four children together—10-year-old Christian, 9-year-old Isabella, and 5-year-olds Vincent and Josephine.

Since their love story began at the Olympics, the two have made it a tradition to return to where it all started and have attended almost every single iteration of the games since.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Yep, that's a pic of the royal couple currently taking in the 2016 games in Rio!

