7 Really Pretty Wedding Guest Books You'll Want to Display Forever

Joel and Justyna, Cass Loh
Anne Vorrasi
Jun 30, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

No matter how small, simple, and casual you try to make your wedding, putting it together is always a minor feat. There are tons to consider, and not just things during the actual event. You also need to think about what will remain after the big day, like the notes you want to read from your guests days, months, or years later. That’s why picking a wedding guest book is not something that should fall to the bottom of your to-do list. Here are five lovely, display-worthy picks that will be sure to become the most-read book on your coffee table.

1 of 7 BridalQueen/Etsy

Bridal Queen

If your wedding has glitzy accents, this is definitely for you. You can even get a pen and pen holder to match this ornate book.  

From $20
Advertisement
2 of 7 starboardpress/Etsy

Starboard Press

The foil type on the front of this book is so simple yet timeless—perfect for a minimalist couple. 

From $60
3 of 7 LilyAndRoeCo/Etsy

 Lily & Roe Co. 

We love the bold the type and flora motif on this album. 

$65
Advertisement
4 of 7 Colorbloom/Etsy

Color Bloom 

Love the vibrant colors of this velvet album. You’ll be petting it for years to come. 

From $52
Advertisement
5 of 7 PaperPeachShop/Etsy

Paper Peach Shop

If you want to bring in a bit of nature, this wood covered book adds an organic touch. 

From $45
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Claire Magnolia Beaded Velvet Book

For something truly unique, this stunning option is the perfect find for a wedding with a vintage or even glam theme. Plus, it looks spectacular in photos.

available at Etsy $108
Advertisement
7 of 7 LinenLaidFelt/Etsy

Linen Laid Felt

How lovely is this book? It’s got texture, color, and is so beautifully bound. 

$75

