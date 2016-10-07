The Prettiest Hairstyles from Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2017

Gerardo Somoza
Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 07, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

With Bridal Fashion Week in full swing in New York, we are sometimes finding it hard to keep up with all the gorgeous beauty looks designers are showing on the runway. From sleek ponytails and classic chignons, to loose braids for the boho bride, scroll down to see the most beautiful hairstyles that will inspire you beyond anything else. And make sure to check regularly for updates for more pretty dos.

1 of 29 Gerardo Somoza

Reem Acra

2 of 29 JOHN NACION IMAGING

Inbal Dror

3 of 29 JP Yim

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: A model walks the runway at Sachin & Babi Fall/Winter 2017 Bridal Collection during New York Bridal Week on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

4 of 29 Greg Finck

5 of 29 Greg Finck

6 of 29 Greg Finck

7 of 29 Thomas Concordia

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: A model walks the runway wearing Lela Rose Bridal at The Pavillion on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images)

8 of 29 ©DAN AND CORINA LECCA

NEW YORK BRIDAL FASHION WEEK

9 of 29 Randy Brooke

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: A model walks the runway at the Dennis Basso For Kleinfeld Runway show during New York Fashion Week: Bridal October 2016 at Kleinfeld on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)

10 of 29 Randy Brooke

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: A model walks the runway at the Dennis Basso For Kleinfeld Runway show during New York Fashion Week: Bridal October 2016 at Kleinfeld on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)

11 of 29 Courtesy

12 of 29 Albert Urso

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: A model, hair detail, walks the runway at the Mark Zunino For Kleinfeld show during New York Fashion Week: Bridal at Kleinfeld on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

13 of 29 Albert Urso

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Mark Zunino For Kleinfeld show during New York Fashion Week: Bridal at Kleinfeld on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

14 of 29 Albert Urso

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Pnina Tornai For Kleinfeld show during New York Fashion Week: Bridal at Kleinfeld on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

15 of 29 Albert Urso

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Pnina Tornai For Kleinfeld show during New York Fashion Week: Bridal at Kleinfeld on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

16 of 29 Anton Oparin

17 of 29 JP Yim/Getty Images

18 of 29 Thomas Concordia

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: A model prepares backstage before the Marchesa Bridal show at Canoe Studios on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images)

19 of 29 Randy Brooke

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: A model walks the runway during Theia at New York Fashion Week: Bridal October 2016 at THEIA's Showroom on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)

20 of 29 Albert Urso

Ines Di Santo

21 of 29 Albert Urso

Casablanca

22 of 29 Albert Urso

Ines Di Santo

23 of 29 Thomas Concordia

Pronovias

24 of 29 JP Yim

Alon Livne White

25 of 29 Albert Urso

Naeem Khan

26 of 29 Albert Urso

Naeem Khan

27 of 29 JP Yim

Houghton

28 of 29 JP Yim

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: A model walks the runway at Sachin & Babi Fall/Winter 2017 Bridal Collection during New York Bridal Week on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

29 of 29 Courtesy

