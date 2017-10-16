22 Dreamy Hairstyles from Bridal Fashion Week

Pronovias
Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 16, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Finding the perfect dress may be the wedding task that occupies a bride-to-be's mind the most, but choosing the right beauty look to match that dress should also make the to-do list. Should you go for an elaborate updo or just let your hair down for a romantic vibe?

Well, designers at Bridal Fashion Week gave their stamp of approval on both options. Reem Acra re-imagined the classic hair bun and accessorized it with beautiful Baby's Breath flower crown—perfect for winter brides.

The models at Pronovias donned romantic wavy half-up updos while at Lela Rose and Alexandra Grecco, the lob was endorsed as a chic, bridal-friendly option.

Scroll down to see 22 pretty hairstyles to complement your wedding day look.

 

1 of 22 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Sachin & Babi

2 of 22 Galia Lahav

Galia Lahav

3 of 22 Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

Dennis Basso for Kleinfeld

4 of 22 Courtesy of Masato Onoda

Laure De Sagazan

5 of 22 Courtesy of Greg Finck

Alexandra Grecco

6 of 22 Pronovias

Pronovias

7 of 22 Pronovias

Pronovias

8 of 22 Albert Urso/Getty Images

Lela Rose

9 of 22 Albert Urso/Getty Images

Mark Zunino For Kleinfeld

10 of 22 JP Yim/Getty Images

David's Bridal

11 of 22 JP Yim/Getty Images

David's Bridal

12 of 22 JP Yim/Getty Images

David's Bridal

13 of 22 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Monique Lhuillier

14 of 22 Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Theia

15 of 22 Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Theia

16 of 22 Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Theia

17 of 22 JP Yim/Getty Images

Reem Acra

18 of 22 JP Yim/Getty Images

Reem Acra

19 of 22 JP Yim/Getty Images

Reem Acra

20 of 22 JP Yim/Getty Images

Naeem Khan

21 of 22 JP Yim/Getty Images

Naeem Khan

22 of 22 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Marchesa

