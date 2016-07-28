Wearing a Column Wedding Dress? This Is the Only Workout You Need  

Column wedding dresses are classy, elegant, and super versatile. But the not-so-good news? This straight-down silhouette doesn’t hide very much — especially if the fabric is delicate, like satin or silk. But there’s no need to worry, because celebrity trainer Kacy Duke is sharing the perfect workout to help target and tone those pesky problem areas. Follow these four simple moves from Kacy’s Grace & Power Circuit and you’ll be rocking that column dress with the confidence of a queen in no time!

The Move: Master Blaster

Equipment: Chair

Muscles Targeted: Booty and hips—this move hits the glute muscles from every single angle to tighten, tone, and lift that butt like you never thought possible!

Reps: 3 sets of 12 reps on each leg

-From the power position, lean from your hips forward and grasp the back of the chair so your back is flat and parallel to the floor.

-Raise and extend your right leg straight out behind you, allowing your left leg to bend slightly. -Pulse your right leg up and down for a full set of 12 reps.

-Immediately pull your right knee to your chest and then extend back out for a full set.

-Finally, bend your right leg so your knees are in line and your right shin is parallel to the floor.

-Lift your bent right leg out to the side, extending it straight out at the top of the lift.

-Lower and repeat for a full set of 12 reps then switch legs.

The Move: Power Press

Equipment: Light hand weights, 2-5 lbs.

Muscles Targeted: Backs of your upper arm (triceps) and shoulder

Reps: 3 sets of 12 reps

-Stand in the power position with feet close together, knees soft.

-Bend forward and bend your knees slightly. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your arms bent, elbows close to your body, and hands in front of you in loose fists as though you're holding the end of an imaginary triceps pulldown rope.

-Squeeze your triceps and press your hand out to your sides and back behind you as far as possible, rotating your palms up towards the ceiling.

-Squeeze your triceps a little harder in that position, hold for 1 second, and then bring the weights back to the starting position.

-Keep your shoulders down and relaxed throughout the move. Don't allow tension to build in your neck and upper back.

-Do 3 sets of 12 reps

The Move: Double BIs With Double Side Lunge Pleas

Equipment: Light hand weights, 2-5 lbs.

Muscles Targeted: Biceps, inner and outer thighs and butt

Reps: 3 sets of 12 reps

-Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart, toes turned out.

-Start by shifting of your weight into side lunges, moving from right to left with a steady pace. -Next, add the arms. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, palm facing out, keep your elbows close to your side. Squeeze your biceps and lift the weights up to your shoulder as you lunge right and left, arms in sync with your legs in a non-stop movement.

-After a set of single side lunges and single bicep curls (12 reps), start your DOUBLE side lunges with double bicep curls—6 reps on each side.

-Next, do 1 rep to the right, 1 rep to the left, then come to the center bending both knees into a plea.

-Come up and repeat the entire double side lunge, double bicep curl with the plea series without stopping for a total of 12 reps

-Do a total of 3 sets of 12 reps

The Move: Charlie’s Angels

Equipment: Light hand weights, 2-5 lbs.

Muscles Targeted: Waistline, abdominals, and obliques

Reps: 3 sets of 12 reps

-Stand with your feet hip-width apart, knees soft. With a light weight in each hand, extend your arms straight out in front of you, pushing the weights forward, weights touching.

-Next, rotate your torso to the right side with a smooth move, keeping your shoulders down, letting your head follow your arms. Immediately bring your arms back to the starting position with a sharp, yet fluid movement.

-Repeat 12 times breaking it up into 6 reps on the right and 6 reps on the left for 1 complete set

Kacy’s Must-Try Recipe:

Sautéed Shrimp with Asparagus and Brown Rice

1 tablespoon light olive oil

1/2 cup of sliced asparagus

1 small tomato, diced

1-2 scallions, sliced

1/2 cup of brown rice

5-6 fresh large shrimp, cleaned and deveined

Cayenne pepper (optional)

Salt-and-pepper to taste

Heat olive oil in a medium sauté pan. Sautée asparagus 4 to 5 minutes over medium heat. Add diced tomatoes and season with salt and pepper, cook another 3 minutes. Season shrimp with salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper (if desired). Add shrimp to pan and reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 5 minutes. Top with sliced scallions and served over brown rice. Makes 1 serving.

Nutrition facts per serving:

Calories 320, (43% from fat;) Fat 16 g; (saturated 244 g; polyunsaturated, 2.8 g; monounsaturated, 10.5 g); Protein 14 g; Carbohydrates 33.3 g; Fiber 5.6 g; Cholesterol 64 mg; Iron 4 mg; Sodium 368 mg; Calcium 94 mg