13 Plus-Size Guest Dresses to Wear to a Summer Wedding


Lashauna Williams
May 28, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

I always know that summer is right around the corner when I have a wedding penciled in nearly every weekend from now until Labor Day weekend. But of course, not all weddings are the same—they can run as fancy as a swanky black-tie affair to something as a casual as an at-home get-together in a small garden. When it comes to dressing for each and every one, the goal remains the same—to look fab and event-appropriate. That's why we rounded up the 13 best plus-size guest dresses that work for whatever wedding you have to attend all summer along. Start with this embellished feathery number from Missguided ($204; missguidedus.com) and then continue scrolling for more.

1 of 12

A Cape Dress

This knee-length jade green sheath beautifully skims the body, and it's elevated with an of-the-moment cape.

Eloquii, $120; eloquii.com

2 of 12

Long-Sleeve Body-Con

A sexy fitted style in a stone shade is perfect for an intimate evening ceremony. Knot the front ties in a bow or leave them hanging, as demoed by the model.

Missguided, $51; missguidedus.com

3 of 12

Pleated Jumpsuit

Wedding attire doesn't necessarily mean that you have to wear a dress. A sleek strapless jumpsuit is just as appropriate. Add a metallic belt if you want to add a glam touch.

Eloquii, $111; eloquii.com

4 of 12

Applique Gown

If you're headed to a black-tie affair, try on this stunner! An empire waist offers a flattering silhouette, while this beaded tulle overlay adds beautiful interest.

Igigi, $398; igigi.com
 

5 of 12

Simple Sheath

Sometimes a girl just wants to keep it simple. A fitted merlot sheath skims—not clings—which makes this number super flattering. Throw on a statement necklace or a stack of bangles to catch the light.

H&M+, $50; hm.com

6 of 12

Embellished T-Shirt Dress

Comfort meets glam in this lightweight woven T-shirt dress bedazzled with different sized sequins.

ASOS Curve, $138; asos.com

7 of 12

Sheer Sleeves

A mermaid silhouette is not only a sexy option, but the flouncy hemline helps balance proportions. And we adore the floral-embroidered detail on the sheer yoke.

Christian Siriano for Lane Bryant, $168; lanebryant.com

8 of 12

High-Low  

This beautiful watercolor floral print adds a romantic twist to a modern high-low style. A deep-V neckline elongates the neck, while a flared skirt flatters every figure. It nips in the waist and masks hips.

Truly You, $98; asos.com

9 of 12

Strapless Origami Dress

Light up the dance floor in this electric hue. This piece also boasts a strapless silhouette, a tulip origami skirt, and (my personal favorite) pockets!

City Chic, $84 (originally $119); citychic.com

10 of 12

Sexy Shirring

If your goal is to accentuate your curves, try a version that gathers along the side. The tucking adds beautiful shape, but camouflages any imperfections.

Igigi, $158; igigi.com

11 of 12

Printed Maxidress

For casual outing, try a tiered maxi with soft tones. Adjust the neckline to your liking with easy shoulder ties. 

Lane Bryant, $100; lanebryant.com

12 of 12

Sparkly Mini

Consider this proof that a mini can be appropriate attire. The coverage up top balances out the leggy look.

Addition Elle, $160; additionelle.com

