This Bride Thought She Couldn't Find Love Until She Lost Weight—But She Was SO Wrong

Callie Thorpe married Daniel Hetherington on June 8 and, while the wedding looked absolutely gorgeous, it's the bride's recent comments on Instagram that have inspired the masses.

The plus-size style blogger has taken to social media to share many snapshots of the couple's big day and, in the process, is educating folks about how she overcame the fear of never finding love and how it felt when she found the dress.

"Growing up I didn't think I would find anyone to love me unless I lost weight. Little did I know that I would meet someone who loved me regardless of what I looked like," she wrote. "@thecomplexcreative helped build my confidence more than I ever could because he continually reminds that I deserve to be loved as much as I love him."

The empowering message didn't stop there, and Thorpe continued to gush about her new hubby and how much love he's shown her throughout their relationship. It's clear there's mutual respect and adoration between the two.

"When you find the right person, a person that makes you laugh, shares your struggles, uplifts you when times are low it doesn't matter what you look like or what size you wear because all of that means nothing," she continued. "Let someone love you for you, whether you want to change your body or remain the same, the love you have for yourself matters because when you love you, you can truly receive love back."

Beyond finding the man of her dreams, Thorpe discusses how she came across the perfect dress and how she overcame the idea that she'd "never get married until I was thin," but how Dan has "loved me at all different sizes" and made her feel like "magic."

"So I would like to say this one thing to brides to be everywhere, plus size or not," she added. "Do not feel you have to change yourself or your size to be happy on your wedding day, your partner loves you for who you are, not just what you look like."

For her wedding day, Thorpe wore a trumpet gown from David's Bridal that had all the sparkle and lace details Thorpe wanted. She loved the champagne-colored garment to complemen her olive skin, for the way it fell over her hips, and how it followed her curves.

"You are deserving of happiness no matter what your size, and you will still be the most beautiful person in the room next to your love because you will be glowing with the love you have for each other," she concluded. "The happy ending is for everyone so please, please let yourself have it."