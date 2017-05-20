Pippa Middleton's Wedding in Photos

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Ruthie Friedlander
May 20, 2017 @ 8:00 am

We may not be in there physically, but we are certainly there virtually. Thanks to modern technology, we are creeping watching Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's wedding via live blog to make sure you don't miss a thing.

Sure, you want to see the photos: arrivals of the most elegant of guests from Princess Beatrice to Kate Middleton herself. But what do we really want to know? What are they all thinking? Here, a very accurate made up depiction of everyone's thoughts as they enter and attend the most exciting wedding of the year.

VIDEO: Pippa Middleton is Married

 

1 of 28 Samir Hussein

Prince William and Prince Harry

"They totally stole our decor idea. Meghan is gonna be so pissed."

Advertisement
2 of 28 JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

Roger Federer with wife Mirka 

"I swear your blowout looks like Kate’s. I would never lie!"

3 of 28 Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Princess Eugenie of York 

"Here we go. Deep breaths."

Advertisement
4 of 28 Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Spencer Matthews and guests

"Yeah, I got my teeth whitened for the today. Crest White Strips, man! Crest White Strips."

Advertisement
5 of 28 JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

James Middleton, brother of the bride

"How you like my 'fit, sis? I think it’s 'hipster,' as the kids say."

Advertisement
6 of 28 Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Spencer Matthews and Donna Air

“Hey babe! Is that white or…”

Advertisement
7 of 28 Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Spencer Matthews, brother of the groom

Instagram Caption: When you arrive early to your bro's wedding and are all like...

Advertisement
8 of 28 Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Guests

"Note to self: do NOT sit behind her."

Advertisement
9 of 28 Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince George: "Don't touch!"

Advertisement
10 of 28 Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Princess Charlotte

"Who, me?"

Advertisement
11 of 28 JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

Pippa Middleton

"Yeah, you guys were right! My hair IS up!"

Advertisement
12 of 28 JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

Pippa and her father, Michael 

"I told you I should drive, Dad!"

Advertisement
13 of 28 JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

James Middleton with his mother Carole Middleton

"I swear if someone is wearing this look..."

Advertisement
14 of 28 JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

Nanny to Prince George and Princess Charlotte 

"I cannot believe they forgot the toy. She'll crack up without the damn toy."

Advertisement
15 of 28 Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Kate Middleton and the Kids

"Do you know what you're supposed to do? No? Me neither. At least we're in this together."

Advertisement
16 of 28 Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Pippa and Kate Middleton

"Here ... your backside has to look better today than it did at my wedding."

Advertisement
17 of 28 Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Page Boys

"Don't worry, Kate and Char. I got this."

Advertisement
18 of 28 JUSTIN TALLIS/AP

Kate Middleton and kids

"One job, guys. You have ONE. JOB. Shhh..."

Advertisement
19 of 28 Matthews/PA/AP

Guests

"Baby, your kilt is so much chicer than his."

Advertisement
20 of 28 Matthews/PA/AP

Guests

"I told you matching 'fits was a good idea!"

Advertisement
21 of 28 Matthews/PA/AP

Guests

"What's better than wearing a top hat to a wedding on a sunny day?"

Advertisement
22 of 28 Matthews/PA/AP

Guests

"They're wearing THAT? Maybe we would've been OK in brighter colors."

Advertisement
23 of 28 Matthews/PA/AP

Guests

"Yes, you should be impressed by how I'm balancing this on my head."

Advertisement
24 of 28 Matthews/PA/AP

Guests

"Aw, there are the kids! Let's hope Prince George doesn't throw a tantrum this time."

Advertisement
25 of 28 Matthews/PA/AP

Guests

"Eat your heart out. This is British wedding fashion at its poshest."

Advertisement
26 of 28 Matthews/PA/AP

Guests

"Is that really the same fascinator as mine?"

Advertisement
27 of 28 Matthews/PA/AP

Guests

"That's a lovely flower garden over there but my outfit's even prettier than that."

Advertisement
28 of 28 JUSTIN TALLIS/AP

Prince George

"Peace, guys. I'm out!"

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!