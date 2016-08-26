11 Times Dogs Were Living Their Best Lives at Weddings

Seriously, who let the dogs out? Because they win at life.
What can take a normal wedding and push it over the top? A pup, of course.
To celebrate National Dog Day (#NationalDogDay, for those of you social media fiends), we're treating you to 11 of the most adorable snapshots of pooches who are living their best lives—maybe even better than the bride and groom themselves—while their humans get hitched.
Soak up all the four-legged fun going on in these photos and prepare your body for canine overdose:
This dog who thought "you may now kiss the bride" was for him.
Beating those Monday blues with this fun shot of the very cheeky Hendrix! @edgodden @relston @thekedleston @elizabethmalcolm_bridalwear @amy_wilkinson_professional_mua @everyoneslookingrosie @shivanistylist @wildthyme1 @huftonhoundandhome @emmajoshea @thornton8413 #photoshoot #petsatweddings #chaperone #love #woof #dogsofinstagram #weddingflowers #dogsatweddings #weddingfun #hurleys #bullterriersofinstagram #englishbullterrier #weddingflowers
This dog who is clearly the coolest guest in attendance.
This dog who stole the limelight from its owners with one majestic lick.
These dogs who are just done.
This dog who is clearly the third wheel but doesn't care.
This dog who is just SO happy to be there.
This dog who has a very important message.
This dog who is all for one and one for all.
Love this photo from @etherealphotography 💕🐶💙 Pets are such a big part of the family, the photos you get are memories to cherish for a life time. #etherealphotography #weddingpaws #weddings #weddinginspiration #weddingphotographers #pets #petsatweddings #animalphotography #sydneyweddings #dogsatweddings #cutephotos #weddinginspiration #regram
These dogs who look like they're the stars of a rom-com.
This dog who is a pro at photobombing.
Dogs Love Weddings Too. This dachshund is just so happy his mom and dad, the bride and groom, just got married! The Doxie is even dressed for the occasion. It's fun doing wedding and engagement shoots for couples with their dogs. See more of this wiener dog and the couple at http://abounaphoto.com #weddings #weddingdress #weddingphotography #storybook #weddingstyle#weddingphotographer #weddingday #weddingphotos #weddingbook #gettingmarried #sandiegoweddings #sandiegowedding #sandiegophotographer #californiaweddings #exquisiteweddings#andrewabounaphotography #abounaphoto #dachshund #doxie #wienderdog #dachshundlove #dachsundsofinstagram #dachsie #doglover #dog #dachshunsunited
This dog who is cutting in on the fun.