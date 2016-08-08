10 Totally Original Songs to Walk Down the Aisle to

Planning a wedding? Join the massive, Pinterest-addicted club! But while all walks down the aisle are unique, you can make your own trip to the alter that much more you by nixing "Here Comes the Bride" in favor of a slightly less traditional (read: overdone) song. Check out 10 romantic alternatives that'll put a spring in your bridal step.

1. "Sweet Jane" by The Velvet Underground

Gorgeous, simple, and extra points if your name is Jane.



2. "Sweet Thing" by Van Morrison

Clearly, we have a thing for romantic songs with "sweet" in the title.

3. "I Found a Reason" by Cat Power

Perfect for the hipster bride who wants to make her friends weep while she walks down the aisle.

4. "Everest" by Ratatat

This gorgeous instrumental song takes a while to build up, but is perfect for brides with a long procession of best friends accompanying them down the aisle. Take note, Taylor Swift.



5. "Cherry Blossom Girl" by Air

OK, we know this list is getting slightly aughts hipster, but how gorgeous would this classic Air song be for a stroll down the aisle?

6. "Take Me to Church" by Simply Three (Hozier Cover)

If you're still on that Hozier grind (who isn't?), check this instrumental version of their hit single. So good, so aisle-ready.





7. "Love Song" by The Cure

Guys, the lyrics are literally "However far away, I will always love you / However long I stay, I will always love you." How can you go wrong?





8. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" by The Beach Boys

Perfect lyrics, perfect song, perfect everything.





9. "California Stars" by Billy Bragg and Wilco

So lovely and melodic, you'll want to walk down the aisle to this song even if you aren't in California.





10. "Kiss the Girl" by Sebastian the Crab

Because there ain't no wedding like a Disney wedding 'cause a Disney wedding has Sebastian the Crab singing about kissing, tbh.