There's an Online Wedding Dress Shop for *Every* Personality

Take it from someone who started looking for a wedding dress three weeks before her wedding—online stores are the best. But even if you're not a last-minute shopper like me (and you probably shouldn't be), there are so many other reasons why buying your wedding gown online is sometimes much better than dragging your friends to appointments in wedding salons.

First of all, there are so many amazing e-commerce options on the market right now that we don't see the point of waiting for weeks for an available time slot in a bridal showroom. Also, there is nothing better than being able to try on dresses in the comfort of your own home—invite your tailor and your BFFs and you get the same experience (minus the pushy shop assistant).

Here we rounded up our favorite online bridal shops for every kind of bride.

