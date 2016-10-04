Orange Is the New Black’s Samira Wiley Is Engaged!

Samira Wiley might not star on Orange Is the New Black anymore but her heart is forever intertwined to the show. Why? In addition to being close to the tight-knit cast for eternity, the 29-year-old actress is now engaged to series writer Lauren Morelli.

Today, Oct. 4, both Wiley and Morelli took to Instagram to announce the joyful news with a photo. The duo looks very much in love with ear-to-ear smiles as Wiley shows off a dazzling ring on her left hand. To caption the oh-so-sweet snapshot, Wiley wrote “Yes” while Morelli included a simple heart emoji.

Yes. A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

The two met and fell in love on the set of the Netflix series on which Wiley played the beloved Poussey Washington (who—spoiler alert!—sadly died at the end of Season 4) and Morelli is still a staff writer and producer. However, the beginning of their relationship was pretty atypical.

Morelli was previously married to fellow TV writer Steve Basilone but, in May 2014, she wrote a personal essay for mic.com about how working on OITNB had helped her realize she was gay and in love with Wiley. “I was married to a man,” she wrote, “but I wasn't straight.” Morelli divorced Basilone in September 2014 but they remain friendly to this day.

Wiley—who can now be seen on Season 3 of FXX’s You’re the Worst and in the upcoming Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale—and Morelli have plenty to celebrate. We know we’re getting ahead of ourselves but we can’t wait to see the OITNB family reunite for this wedding!