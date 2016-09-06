Odd Mom Out's Abby Elliott Is Married—and the Photos Are *Stunning*

It was an elegant New England affair.
It's official: Abby Elliott and Bill Kennedy are married! The Odd Mom Out star and the House of Cards writer exchanged vows in front of family and friends on Saturday, September 3, in a gorgeous ceremony at a Catholic Church in Connecticut.
Nearly 200 guests showed up for the couple's nuptials over Labor Day weekend, with Elliott donning a lace and tulle Leanne Marshall gown and fresh bouquet while Kennedy looked sharp in a blue custom linen suit by Duca Sartoria, according to Martha Stewart Weddings.
Jill Kargman, Elliott's co-star on the hit Bravo comedy, shared a blurry snapshot—captioning it "ode to joy" and adding the hashtag #weddedbliss—of the couple holding hands at the altar, seemingly just after they'd become Mr. and Mrs.
Check out the first official photo of the couple as they were leaving the festivities:
There were many personal touches for this wedding, with Elliott's band having belonged to Kennedy's grandmother, Kennedy wearing a watch and cufflinks that belonged to his great grandfather, and the reception taking place at a gothic-style house owned by Elliott's parents.
For more photos from the duo's big day, check out what pops up on Instagram with the hashtag #abbillywedding:
Congrats to the newlyweds!