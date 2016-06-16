15 Cool Wedding Invites for the Ultimate Geeky Couple

Not all couples are fans of ornate wedding stationery that oozes Old-World charm from its every line written in a fancy cursive font. And that's (more than) OK. For those of you totally geeking out for science, comic books, video games, or Star Wars, we scoped the internet to find the nerdiest wedding invites and save-the-dates for your big day.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Periodic Table Save-the-Date Card

$15; etsy.com

2 of 15 Courtesy

Vintage Geek Chic Wedding Invitation

$3; etsy.com

3 of 15 Courtesy

QR code wedding stationery

$4.95; etsy.com

4 of 15 Courtesy

Nintendo Wedding Invitation

$25; etsy.com

5 of 15 Courtesy

Pac-man Inspired Wedding Invitations

$100; etsy.com

6 of 15 Courtesy

Tandem Bike Wooden Wedding Invitation

$7; etsy.com

7 of 15 Courtesy

Calculator Wedding Invitation

$5.50; etsy.com

8 of 15 Courtesy

Venn Diagram Wedding Invitation

$3; etsy.com

9 of 15 Courtesy

Scratch Off Save-the-Date Cards

$95.92; etsy.com

10 of 15 Courtesy

Star Wars Wedding Invitation

$95; etsy.com

11 of 15 Courtesy

Harry Potter-inspired Wedding Invitation

$4; etsy.com

12 of 15 Courtesy

Level Up Retro Wedding Invitation

$15.11; etsy.com

13 of 15 Courtesy

Pop Art Comic Book Wedding Stationery

$2.27; zazzle.com

14 of 15 Courtesy

Flowchart Save The Dates

$24.40; weddingpaperdivas.com

15 of 15 Courtesy

Vinyl Wedding Invitation

$2.34; minted.com

