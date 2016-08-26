Naya Rivera Didn't "Switch Grooms" When Big Sean Ended Their Engagement

Naya Rivera is spilling all kinds of tea and getting super personal in her new memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, by detailing some of the most public developments of her romantic life and bravely revealing a big secret.

In the excerpt obtained by People, the Glee alum admits that the media created unnecessary the drama when she married now-husband Ryan Dorsey in July 2014—just months after rapper Big Sean called off their engagement in April 2014. Contrary to popular belief, Rivera wasn't guilty of flip-flopping grooms.

"To this day, I'll be doing interviews and people will be, like, 'Oh my God! Y'all were friends?'" the 29-year-old writes in the book, which will be released on September 13. "I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

Turns out, Rivera and Dorsey had previously dated in 2010, but she ended things to focus on her career. A few weeks after the split, Rivera found out she was pregnant with Dorsey's child and decided to terminate the pregnancy without informing him.

Rivera and Dorsey didn't speak again until he reached out to send condolences about her broken engagement with Big Sean, and the rest is history.

"It was very scary to open up about everything. It's not something a lot of people talk about, but I think they should. I know some people might read it and say, 'What the hell?' But I hope someone out there gets something out of it," she wrote in another People excerpt.

Rivera hopes 11-month-old Josey—her son with Dorsey—reads his mom's memoir one day and gets "a better perspective on the issues women face."