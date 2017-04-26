8 Double-Duty Items to Add to Your Wedding Registry

Jennifer Spector of Zola
Apr 26, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

Sometimes when you’re registering, a gift might catch your eye and you think to yourself, "But how many times am I really going to use that?" It's actually a very important thing to consider, especially if you live in a small apartment and your storage space is either limited or non-existent (hello, New Yorkers). In such a case, you need to make the most out of every product you put in your home.

That’s why we created this list of presents that serve more than just one purpose.

VIDEO: Your Go-To Guide to Finding the Right Wedding Gift

 

Menu Turning Table

Tight on space? This Menu turning table cleverly doubles as storage.

Le Creuset Round Platter with Cutting Board

Whether you’re serving cheese and crackers, chips and salsa, or vegetables and dip, this multi-tasking platter has you covered with a detachable cutting board.

Umbra Sticks Multi Hook Rack

The rack features five hooks that can hold up your towels, purses, umbrellas—you name it. Unused hooks can be folded back up, leaving you with a cool wallhanging.

Tory Burch Spongeware Pitcher

From lemonade pitcher to flower vase, the Tory Burch Spongeware pitcher makes bouquets and libations look equally beautiful.

Picnic at Ascot Six Bottle Wine & Multi Purpose Cooler

Some evenings you need to carry six bottles of wine, other days you need to transport 24 cans of soda (or beer). This cooler can do it all with its bottle-divider insert and closed top.

Madison Park Abram Storage Ottoman

Let your guests take a load off in your living room with this ottoman. Little do they know that their feet are resting on your extra throws, pillows and more.

Ferm Living Inka Blanket

Think beyond the sofa. This 100% cotton blanket will look great draped on your bed, over a table or bureau, even on your shoulders as a shawl.

Design Ideas Trellis Wall Grid

This is a multi-purpose wall-hanging grid that creates a work of art in any living space while storing things like kitchen tools, mail, or decor. Try putting two side-by-side for a little drama.

