8 Movie-Inspired Weddings You Can Actually Pull Off

Your wedding theme will dictate most of your decor choices and, probably, the reception venue as well. Needless to say, it will be one of the very first decisions you'll have to make early in the planning process (#nopressure). So if you're stuck and not sure in which direction to go into, why not let Hollywood lend you some inspiration?

Now let's be clear—we're not suggesting you show up at your Little Mermaid-theme wedding donning red hair and a purple bandeau top (although if that's your thing, by all means go ahead). You can simply take certain elements of the movie as a starting point and work your personal preferences into it.

VIDEO: The Cost of Beauty and the Beast

We reached out to Sheila Camp Motley, longtime wedding planner and owner of Sheila Camp Motley Event Design + Management, for her pro tips on how to bring to life, in a chic way, of course, the vibe of some of Hollywood's most-beloved classics.