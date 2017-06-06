These Are The 10 Most Purchased Wedding Gifts in 2017

Buying the perfect wedding present isn’t as easy as it may seem. We hear from guests all the time who ask us if they should surprise the couple with a unique piece of home decor, such as an antique, or go for something more classic that the newlyweds could use on a daily basis. It can be stressful and we totally understand. Our expert advice is: always stick to the registry. But, if you have decided to go in a separate direction, our rule of thumb is: better safe than sorry (especially if you don't know the couple very well). Afterall, wouldn't want your gift to end up forgotten in a corner of their basement because they either hate it or don't really need it.

To help steer you in the right direction, follow the popular vote. Here are the top gifts guests are purchasing at Zola weddings this year. Just make sure you include a gift receipt. 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker

Brighten the couple’s morning with this waffle maker. Now, all you need is an invite to their next brunch.

$30 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Artifact Uprising Hardcover Wedding Photo Book

Give the gift of memories with a beautiful photo book—it’ll stay in the family for years to come.

from $69 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Brooklyn Slate Cheese Board

Do they love inviting the crew over for cocktail hour? Gift the duo a rustic-chic cheese board—a must-have for wine-and-cheese night.

$35 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Guests can’t go wrong with this classic. The bride and groom will love this vintage mixer—it’s a timeless piece (and Instagram worthy). It’s the #1 item added and purchased off of Zola registries.

$350 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Le Creuset Covered Rectangular Casserole Dish

Cooking aside, this casserole dish will also add a pop of color in the couple's kitchen.

$100 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

the Kate Spade Malmo 5-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 1

Rose gold is in—in fashion, in decor, in life. So it’s no wonder that the this flatware set is a gifting home run.

$90 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Schott Zwiesel Pure Champagne Flute, Set of 6

When guests give this flute set, they’re remembered by the couple every time they say “Cheers.”

$84 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Sonos Play: 1 Wireless Speaker

This speaker is flying off wedding registries everywhere. It’s cool, compact, and surprisingly powerful. It's great for helping the couple rehearse their first dance.

$199 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Welspun HygroSoft 6-Piece Towel Set

The color of this towel set will coordinate with every bathroom scheme.

from $12 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Winc Monthly Wine Club

Unique and elegant with a personal touch, few couples wouldn’t love receiving a wine club gift card.

from $60 SHOP NOW

