This Is the Most Popular Wedding Dress Style on Pinterest


Admit it: You have a secret (or not so secret) wedding Pinterest board you tend to any time you’re feeling especially wistful, and on it is everything from dreamy outdoor venues to glimmering alternative engagement rings to—most importantly—several different versions of The Perfect Dress. One can dream, right? Given the astronomical number of wedding dress pins, the big dogs at Pinterest have some news: there’s a most pinned wedding dress style, and honestly, it makes a lot of sense.

What’s the most popular wedding dress style on Pinterest, you ask? Drum roll please: the off-the-shoulder gown. (Cue the dramatic gasp.) Yes! 2017 is shaping up to be The Year of Off-the-Shoulder Trend, and ‘wedding dresses’ falls right under that umbrella.

Don’t believe us? Let the numbers prove you wrong: According to the Pinsights team, pins for off-the-shoulder dresses are up +158% year over year (see Pinterest's official 2017 Wedding Report for more insight). Still not convinced? Let our shopping guide lure you over to Team Off-the-Shoulder. Shop 10 ultra-chic OTS wedding dresses, below.

COSTARELLOS

For the ultra-romantic.

BHLDN

A criss-crossed bodice for an ultra feminine and elegant look.

FAME AND PARTNERS

A ruffle dress without the frills.

BHLDN

A champagne colored dress for the alternative bride.

LOVERS + FRIENDS

An affordable, no-fuss contender.

VERA WANG

A dress perfect for fashion girl brides.

REEM ACRA

Beyond ethereal intricate lace detailing.

GIANNI BINI

A stunning, beach-friendly option.

BHLDN

For the boho bride.

ISABELLE ARMSTRONG

An off-the-shoulder silhouette you won't have to constantly pull up.

