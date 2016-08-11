Behold: The Most Popular Wedding Dress on the Internet RN

When it comes to wedding gowns, there are so many different options on the market to match any type of bride that it's hard to believe any two brides could wear the same dress. And yet, there is one that seems to get the most eyeballs, or, pins, in this case. Enter: the Hollie dress by Australian label Grace Loves Lace.

The A-line floor length stunner has been pinned or re-pinned a whopping 2.5 million times. And it probably won't come as a surprise that considering its popularity, the dress is already sold out. But there's good news as well. The brand is introducing a new version of it and it is equally stunning.

The Hollie 2.0 features free-flowing silk chiffon sheaths at the shoulders as well as a center-front split in the lace skirt and the same delicate spaghetti straps.

Courtesy of Grace Loves Lace

The new design costs $1,870 and comes in white and ivory. You might want to make your order now just in case this one ends up being just as popular as its predecessor.