Mistresses Star Rochelle Aytes Marries C.J. Lindsey—See the Pics!

Mistresses star Rochelle Aytes is officially a married woman. The ABC star tied the knot with fellow thespian C.J. Lindsey over the weekend and, of course, looked absolutely gorgeous in the process.

The couple said "I do" at the Tappan Hill Mansion—the former estate of famous American author Mark Twain—in Tarrytown, New York, on Sunday, August 28. Standing beneath a floral arch, they exchanged vows in front of family and friends.

For the affair (pun definitely NOT intended), the 40-year-old actress opted for a strapless wedding dress with a lace-trimmed ball gown. In addition, there was an embellished bodice and sweetheart neckline. Small buttons went down the back and a rhinestone-studded belt fit at the waist. A long veil topped the look off.

I am officially a Mrs! It gives me great joy to call this man my husband and partner for life! @cj121075 xoxo #lindseyaytes82816 A photo posted by ❤Rochelle Aytes❤ (@rochelleaytes4real) on Aug 30, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

Lindsey, on the other hand, was quite sharp in a tux, white blazer, and black pants. With a rose on his lapel—not to mention the black bow tie and pocket square—he could have passed for the lucky final contestant on The Bachelorette!

"I am officially a Mrs!" Aytes captioned a photo on Instagram of her and Lindsey holding hands as they walked down the aisle. "It gives me great joy to call this man my husband and partner for life!"

Other photos Aytes posted give us a glimpse into more big moments from the wedding, like the dance party at the reception as well as how gorgeous her bridesmaids looked in their deep berry gowns.

Look at my beautiful brides maids! #sisters 4life!!! @real_eyes_realize_real_lies7 @sumayahmcrae @dmbaze lanette Dawnlena. Xoxo #lindseyaytes82816 A photo posted by ❤Rochelle Aytes❤ (@rochelleaytes4real) on Aug 30, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

But it's Lindsey's post the day after the wedding that really takes the cake here. Sharing a photo of him and Aytes dancing, he wrote an aww-worthy caption.

"Last night I got to marry the woman of my dreams @rochelleaytes4real God is Good!" he said. "Thank you to all our friends and family that come to share the special day with us. By far one of the greatest days of my life."

Last night I got to marry the woman of my dreams @rochelleaytes4real God is Good! Thank you to all our friends and family that come to share the special day with us. By far one of the greatest days of my life. Thanks for capturing a great moment @misterpaley A photo posted by cj121075 (@cj121075) on Aug 29, 2016 at 6:15am PDT

Congrats to the lovely couple!