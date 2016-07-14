14 Times Michelle and Barack Obama Were #RelationshipGoals

Joe Raedle/Getty

Mehera Bonner
Jul 14, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Look, all presidential couples are created equal (ok, that's not exactly true), but know this: Michelle and Barack Obama are the cutest of the cute. These two are constantly rendering us swoon-y thanks to their infectiously loving relationship, and the time has come to waltz down memory lane with their sweetest moments. And take note: if this is how in love they are on camera, you can only imagine what they're like behind closed doors.

1 of 14 Charles Ommanney/Getty

December 8, 2004

Just some pre-event bow-tie arranging, courtesy of the world's most adorable duo.

2 of 14 Chip Somodevilla/Getty

December 13, 2010

In which Michelle and Barack gear up for a kiss. Spoiler alert: there will be many more kissing pictures.

3 of 14 Scott Olson/Getty

August 16, 2007

See? Told you. And hand-holding, because they literally cannot get enough of each other.

4 of 14 JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty

January 21, 2013

Another day, another public makeout session.

5 of 14 Charles Ommanney/Getty

February 5, 2008

First security guard: "Have you ever seen anything so sweet?"

Second security guard: "Literally, never."

6 of 14 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

December 6, 2009

Unclear if they're high fiving or waving, but either way: YES.

7 of 14 Leslie E. Kossoff-Pool/Getty

July 16, 2012

What, you were worried there wouldn't be enough kissing photos? Because there's this thing called the kiss cam...

8 of 14 Charles Ommanney/Getty

January 2, 2008

Annnnnd, boom. Romance explosion.
9 of 14 Charles Ommanney/Getty

November 2, 2008

Literally cannot with the way he's grinning at her.

10 of 14 Eric Thayer/Getty

November 4, 2008

That moment when your husband finds out he's going to be president.

11 of 14 Joe Raedle/Getty

October 21, 2008

Casual public nuzzling. Michelle's face says it all.

12 of 14 Win McNamee/Getty

January 8, 2008

In which Michelle gives her husband a sneak-attack hug and he's totally into it.

13 of 14 JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty

June 19, 2013

Just making sure Obama's makeup is on point.
14 of 14 JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

September 25, 2015

And finally, more bow-tie arranging. Because if there's one thing Obama hasn't learned in the past eight years, it's how to tie this thing.

