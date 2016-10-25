Must-Visit Miami Spots to Hit on Your Bachelorette Weekend

With postcard-worthy beaches, killer clubs, and plenty of top-tier health and wellness services, it's no surprise that Miami, Florida, has become one of the most popular bachelorette party destinations in the country. Whether you’re planning a pre-wedding bash or a spontaneous girls' weekend this winter (or really, any time other than August), you’ll definitely get plenty of bang for your buck in The Magic City. Read on for our dancing and dining suggestions, plus where to stay, spa, and even sweat (if you’re into that sort of thing).

Where to Stay on South Beach: SLS

Courtesy of SLS

If you’re looking for a scene-y South Beach hotel to vacation at with your bridal party, this is it. Not only does the SLS feature 8,000-square feet of indoor-outdoor space consisting of multiple pools, bars, restaurants, and Mediterranean gardens, but the rooms themselves are super cute with an a Parisian-inspired decor scheme, kitschy mirrors on the ceilings, and transparent bathrooms stocked with high-end amenities. Sip the famed “Salt Air Margarita” at The Bazaar by José Andrés and nosh on innovative tapas like Caviar Cones (Ossetra caviar, capers, eggs, onion, crème fraiche), Tortilla de Patatas "New Way" (egg 63, potato espuma, crispy potato), or opt for sake and sushi pairings at their trendy Japanese dining option, Katsuya. SLS also offers special deals for larger groups, including their gold, silver, and bronze packages, or their “Plan Now, Pay Later” program, that allows you to save up to 30% off your trip. It’s pretty much impossible not to have fun here.

Where to Do All-You-Can-Drink Brunch: Driftwood

Michael Mundy/Courtesy of Driftwood Room

Driftwood is the pretty, bright restaurant at the Nautilus SIXTY hotel you won’t mind peeling yourself out of bed for—even after an all-nighter in Magic City. Go for the unlimited Whispering Angel rose and order items like the Avocado Toast (pepitas, crispy capers, aleppo, poached eggs) and the Cuban Benedict (slow roasted mojo pulled pork, green chili hollandaise) à la carte, or opt for the 4-course special, which includes an app, entree, and dessert for $55 per person.

Where to Dance Your Heart Out: E11EVEN, Liv & Story

Simon Hare/Courtesy of STORY Nightclub Miami

Start at STORY (five bars + neon lighting) or Liv (one of the trendiest clubs in Miami, located in the opulent Fontainebleau Hotel), then end your night (or keep it going?) at E11EVEN, simply for the fact that they never close and feature the only 24-hour liquor license in the city. Tread carefully with that one.

Where to do Dinner With Your Girl Squad: Matador Room

Courtesy of Matador Room

If you’re looking for one absolutely-will-never-forget-this-dinner moment on your trip, go here. When you combine a stunning candlelit garden surrounding a pool and the most incredible Jean-Georges Vongerichten created dishes in Miami, you get Matador Room. Share the sweet pea guac, spicy tuna tartar, grouper tacos and any of the artisanal pizzas, then cap off your meal with JGV’s next-level arroz con pollo—it’s seriously the reason you come here. For that and the signature cocktails like The Pineapple (Elyx vodka, Oloroso sherry, salted caramel syrup, Elemakule bitters, pineapple, lemon and rosemary).

Where to Work Out: SoulCycle

Courtesy of SoulCycle

With two locations in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, there’s no more convenient (or better) workout than SoulCycle. Great for groups, it’s basically the place where you can spin to the beat to get in the mood for the club later. Plus, everyone looks like a supermodel in these classes, so it’s even more motivation to kill it on the bike, before you hit the beach. $34 for one class or $165 for five.

Where to Stay and Spa, Off the Beach: The Biltmore

Courtesy of Miami Biltmore Hotel

South Beach not your thing? Consider staying at the historic Biltmore hotel, located in Coral Gables as a chic alternative. Prepare to be blown away upon entering the sprawling property, which dates back to 1926. Everything here is grand, in the most epic way possible. From the hand-painted frescos on the vaulted ceilings and the iconic Everglades tower suite (where Al Capone always stayed) to the massive swimming pool (one of the largest in the country) and 18-hole golf course — you feel like you’re living in a movie when you stay here. Bridal parties can also rent out the luxurious Zen suite for their “Ladies Who Spa” package, which offers a full amenity bar, manicures, refresher facials, and/or neck and shoulder massages. The Biltmore is also home to numerous fine dining options, including Palme d’Or (Miami's longest-running French restaurant) and Fontana, where they do their incredible champagne jazz brunch on Sundays.

Where to Stay With Large Parties: A Private Residence

Courtesy

If you have a large enough party and don’t feel like splitting up into pricey rooms (or suites) that will cost you $$$$, consider bookings.com, which leaves you with more money to spend on essentials like lap dances for the bride. With each of these condos, houses, and chic villas, they’re available by the night, so you can stay a weekend (or week if you are really going hard) in Miami. A lot of them are walking distance to everything on South Beach and even have a common area pool so you can get your #roseallday on. Plus, most of these luxurious properties have kitchens—should you want to actually stay in for dinner and a party game night.

Where to Grab a Casual Bite: Fooq's

Rodrigo Moreno/Courtesy of Fooq's Miami

Located in the trendy and up-and-coming Arts + Entertainment district (think of it as the future Wynwood), the grub here is Persian with a French flare — which means sharing is caring when it comes to the meatballs, Khoresh (a Persian stew) and lamb shank. With al fresco dining on the street, it's casual outside and casually elegant inside if you're looking for a more low-key night away from the the party scene of SoBe.

The New Kid on the Block: Naiyara

Courtesy of NaiYaRa

It's a little off the beat-and-path, but SoBe's latest restaurant and bar is worth packing all your bridesmaids into an Uber XL. The Asian Fusion dishes will get you in the door—Thai street dumplings, red curry with duck, and Burmese sticky rice—but the star cocktail menu is why it's always packed with locals and lot's and lot's of models. Don't leave without trying a Yu-Tang-Rising!