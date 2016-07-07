Wearing a Mermaid Wedding Dress? This Celeb Trainer Has the Workout You NEED to Try

You finally found your dream wedding dress: a super-sexy, curve hugging mermaid gown. A classic, yet dramatic silhouette, the mermaid gown is known for accentuating all your best assets — pun definitely intended. Since we’ve already showed you how to tone your arms, shoulders, and core, we’re going to focus now on your hips, thighs, and butt. Follow these four simple moves from Kacy’s Grace & Power circuit and you’ll be mermaid-dress ready in no time!

Watch the instructional video here and be sure to check out the step-by-step instructions below! Oh, and if you're wondering who makes Kacy's killer workout onesie, that would be designer Lisa Marie Fernandez (net-a-porter.com; $140).

The Move: ASAP Slide Lunges

Equipment: 2-3 pound weights, gliders or towels

Muscles Targeted: Arms, shoulders, waist, and inner and outer thighs and butt

Reps: Try 8-12 reps before switching sides. Complete 3 sets.

-Standing straight with a glider or small towel under your right foot and a 2-pound weight in the right hand, slowly slide your leg out to the right side keeping your working leg straight. Bend the opposite, standing leg, creating a side lunge.

-As you lunge, simultaneously lift your right arm out and over your body to the left, creating a lateral bend.

-Immediately bend back to the right side, reach down and across, touching your left foot.

-As you continue your reps, slide the glider foot out and in with each movement.

The Move: New York City Booty Lift

Equipment: 2-3 pound weights in each hand

Muscles Targeted: Butt, thighs, and arms

Reps: 8-12 reps on each leg, and a total of 3 sets. Complete the move on both sides before resting for a moment and starting again.

-Start in a lunge position with your front knee directly in line with your heel and a light weight in each hand. As you lunge up and down, do a bicep curl with each movement for 8 or 12 counts.

-Hold the last rep in the lunge position and straighten the back leg, lifting the heel off the floor so you’re on the ball of your

back foot.

-Moving the upper torso only, rock forward and back (creating a dead lift motion) 8-12 times while staying in this position.

NOTE: Keep your back and arms straight so you’re not rounding your shoulders.

-Hold the last rep, slowly pull your elbows behind you, and without moving your legs or upper body, do 8-12 triceps kick-backs as you feel the burn in your thighs, butt, and arms.

The Move: Side Bow Leg Lift

Equipment: A chair for balancing

Muscles Targeted: Abs, back, hips, butt, and outer thighs

Reps: 8-12 reps on each leg, and a total of 3 sets.

-Stand in the power position with your feet close together. Lightly place your left hand on the back of a chair for balance and your right hand behind your head.

-Contract your right oblique (side) muscles and bend to your right side, raising your right leg out to the side as you do. Squeeze your obliques as though you're trying to bring your elbow to your knee.

-Return to start. Complete a full set (8-12 reps) to the right and then switch sides.

NOTE: try to keep your balance rock solid while performing this move. Squeeze your glutes and keep your abs tight throughout the exercise to prevent unwanted swaying or twisting.

The Move: Squat Twerk Abs Triad

Equipment: Set of 2-3 pound weights and a smile

Muscles Targeted: Abs, butt, thighs, and arms

Reps: Combine all 3 movements below, 6 times each. Rest for a moment and repeat 2 more times for a total of 3 sets.

1. Basic Standing Ab Contractions (Twerk)

-Stand in the power position, feet shoulder-width apart.

-Pull your navel towards your spine, tuck your butt in, and push your hips forward. Hold that position and feel that

contraction.

-Release that contraction by pushing your butt out and back, feeling a stretch in your abs as you expand your chest out.

-Continue with this movement going a bit faster with each thrust. Now add arms!

2. Twerking With Arms

-With a weight in each hand, put your hands together with your palms facing up.

-Move your hands up above the top of your head as you push your butt out and hips back, and stretch your abs and expand

your chest.

-Immediately perform the basic standing ab contraction above in a continuous flow as your arms come down and you

contract and squeeze your abs, pushing your hips forward.

-Keep this movement going for a full count of 8-12 reps before you rest.

3. Squat arm raises

-Hold a light weight in each hand with your arms straight by your sides, palms facing down.

-Raise your arms out in front of you (no higher than shoulder level) as you simultaneously squat back as though sitting in a chair until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

-Press up to a standing position, as you rotate your palms up and pull your elbows back behind you.

-Immediately return to the squat position, working your arms out in front. Then come out of the squat as you turn your palms

and pulling your elbows back.

Kacy’s Must-Try Recipe:

Eating well doesn't have to be a production. In fact, it shouldn't be if you expect to do it day in and day out. Here is one of my favorite toss-together dishes that keeps me going strong, especially when I need a little something creamy, crunchy, and sweet!

City Girl Trifle

1/2 cup fat-free Cool Whip

1/2 cup low-fat or fat-free yogurt (plain or flavored)

1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1 banana, sliced

1/4 cup sliced strawberries

1/4 cup blueberries

4 chocolate graham crackers, crumbled

Combine Cool Whip, yogurt, and sour cream in a bowl, and mix until smooth. In a large, clear bowl or small parfait dish, create uniform layers of the individual fruit followed by the cream and cookie crumble and keep building. Your finished dish will be pretty to look at and delicious to eat.

Nutrition facts per serving:

Calories 370; fat 10 g (saturated fat, 6.1 g polyunsaturated, 0.3 g; Monounsaturated, 0.6 g) protein 11.1 g; carbohydrates 60 g; fiber 4.8 g cholesterol 38 mg; Iron 1 mg; sodium 144 mg; calcium 339 mg