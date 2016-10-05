This Bride Did a Jaw-Dropping Beyoncé Dance Routine at Her Wedding

We've seen tons of amazing wedding performances in the past from brides and grooms alike, but this one truly takes the wedding cake. Melissa Molinaro just delivered a dance routine that even Beyoncé herself would have to applaud—seriously, get ready to be wowed.

Before we get into the big show, it bears mentioning that Molinaro is a multihyphenate—singer, actress, dancer, choreographer, designer, and model—in her home country of Canada, so putting on a show is kind of what she does for a living. In fact, you might remember this gal from Making the Band 3 or Honey 2.

Molinaro wore a stunning floor-length wedding dress to marry Bryan Kowalski, but switched it up for the big performance at their reception. The not-so-blushing bride and her bridesmaids stepped into a much-shorter white leotard for the routine captured by a friend on Insta.

It's mesmerizing to see Molinaro flip her hair just like Beyoncé to "Upgrade U" and be so in sync with her backup dancers on that white tile dance floor—but you might be wondering how Kowalski's reacted to this treat from his lady love.

Well, in a separate video—this one posted by The Shade Room—we see Kowalski reacting to a different performance. This time, Molinaro and her bridesmaids are getting their groove on to "4Ever" by Lil Mo. The groom's reaction? Priceless, of course.

Molinaro might not actually be Queen Bey, but we'd venture to say she's earned her way into the royal court.