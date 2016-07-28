You NEED to Turn Your Wedding Day Into a Karaoke Music Video

Stop all the wedding planning you're currently doing and make the decision to turn your big day into a karaoke music video that you'll remember for many years to come.

The outcomes of this fad have been dubbed "marryoke" — marry and karaoke, obviously — and Billy and Katie, a UK-based husband and wife duo, have a company that can deliver true viral videos of your nuptials.

Courtesy

"As the years have gone on we've noticed a global increase in demand as word starts to spread which, much to our benefit, has enabled us to travel all over the world capturing marryokes," Katie tells InStyle.

RELATED: This Woman Married Her Twitter Crush 4 Years After Professing Her Love Online

The couple have been to places like the USA, Sri Lanka, Italy, France, Mexico, and obviously all over the UK to film these online gems. Price and the length of the editing process are determined on a case-by-case basis.

Katie notes that she and Billy make everyone involved feel at ease and build up a rapport with them during the filming in order to achieve the best outcome.

"I think they trust us to not make them look too silly," Katie adds. "Obviously if a couple books us they're likely to be good on camera and quite often their friends and family will then also keen to take part."

RELATED: This Man Surprised His Wife With an Epic Vow Renewal Ceremony — On Ice!

Billy and Katie's marryokes have racked up over 4.7 million views on their YouTube channel proving just how watchable and entertaining they can be. Here are some of our faves:

So if you're on the fence about deciding to take your go-to karaoke song and use it to make a wedding day music video that'll make your entire family feel like a star, there's no reason to worry that this will eclipse the whole "I do" festivities.

"I think the biggest fear that couples have is that their wedding day will become a production set," Katie continues. "We endeavor to take up as little time as possible and use DSLRs which are super portable so we can go anywhere. We're well aware that there are much more important things going on on a wedding day!"