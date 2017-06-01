For Love and Lemons’ New Bridal Collection Is Totally Dreamy

Any gal with a penchant for lace and easy-going frocks has got to have For Love and Lemons on their radar. The L.A. Based brand boasts the Hadid sisters, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Rihanna (just to name a few) as fans (us too!) and they’re about to expand their clientele even further with the launch of their brand spankin new bridal collection that just went live today.

Though they have played within the realm of the bridal market before having created a capsule lingerie collection a few years back, founders Gillian Kern and Laura Hall didn’t think to make it a staple to their brand until they started realizing that their fashion savvy customers were really craving it. “Each year around this time we receive tons of requests for more wedding-specific looks, from bridal gowns to reception dresses to honeymoon skivvies,” says Kern. And as the saying goes, ask and you shall receive. The line is filled with a range of feminine pieces that service a more non-traditional bride.

“A confident, individualistic and effortless bride that embraces her unique style,” is whose wearing these dresses down the aisle says Hall. “Her wedding is romantic and charming, but most of all it's a reflection of the love she shares with her partner!”

If you upcoming brides have already got your ceremony look locked down, consider these for the series of festivities you’ll be starring in from the engagement party to your rehearsal dinner to the post wedding brunch. Best part is that they won’t break the bank, so you don't have to feel guilty about loading more than one in your cart. Of course they’re also just as appropriate for a casual date night as well. Read on to peep at the collection and head to forloveandlemons.com to view the full collection out in all its glory. We doubt you’ll find a bridal line more versatile than this.