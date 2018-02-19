10 Gorgeous Long-Sleeved Bridesmaid Dresses That Are Perfect for a Winter Wedding

With winter in full swing and temperatures dipping in the mid 20s, your wedding can quickly turn from "a winter wonderland" to "the event that gave everyone a cold." And that's not a good thing that neither you nor your bridesmaids should remember it by.

And since you are the bride and have pretty much control over what your bridal party will wear on your most special day, let them pick a long-sleeved dress that will keep them warm without compromising style.

If you are getting hitched at a snowy destination and are considering an outdoors photo shoot, asking your bridal party to brave the cold in a cute strapless dress is probably torture. And if everyone wears their jackets, you are going for a mismatched look, and not the good kind.

Long-sleeve dresses can be incredibly chic. Who wouldn't love a dramatic floor-sweeping velvet gown or a sparkling sequined number? Scroll down to see ten glamorous options your bridesmaids will absolutely love.

1 of 10 Courtesy

TFNC WEDDING Long Sleeve Midi Dress With Pleated Skirt

$87 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Maya Long Sleeved Maxi Dress with Delicate Sequin and Tulle Skirt

$143 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Watters Donna Luxe Chiffon Surplice A-Line Gown

$330 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

BHLDN Makena Dress

$170 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Needle & Thread MIramar Dress

$506 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Cachet Sequin V-neck Gown

$171 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

ML Monique Lhuillier Embellished Rose Dress

$495 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Lauren Ralph Lauren Pleated Velvet Gown

$210 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Adrianna Papell Sequin Mesh Gown

$328 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Reformation Milan Dress

$428 SHOP NOW

