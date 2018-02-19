10 Gorgeous Long-Sleeved Bridesmaid Dresses That Are Perfect for a Winter Wedding

With winter in full swing and temperatures dipping in the mid 20s, your wedding can quickly turn from "a winter wonderland" to "the event that gave everyone a cold." And that's not a good thing that neither you nor your bridesmaids should remember it by.

And since you are the bride and have pretty much control over what your bridal party will wear on your most special day, let them pick a long-sleeved dress that will keep them warm without compromising style.

If you are getting hitched at a snowy destination and are considering an outdoors photo shoot, asking your bridal party to brave the cold in a cute strapless dress is probably torture. And if everyone wears their jackets, you are going for a mismatched look, and not the good kind.

Long-sleeve dresses can be incredibly chic. Who wouldn't love a dramatic floor-sweeping velvet gown or a sparkling sequined number? Scroll down to see ten glamorous options your bridesmaids will absolutely love.

