LeBron James Had the Sweetest Message for Wife Savannah on Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

LeBron James and wife Savannah go way back—don't forget, they were high school sweethearts—and they're still solid as a rock. In fact, the duo just celebrated their third wedding anniversary and seem even more in love.

The NBA star took to Instagram yesterday, September 14, to pen the most adorable message for his lady love for keeping it 100 and sticking by his side at all times—before and after finding fame.

"Happy Anniversary my Queen!!! Been down with me before day 1 of this journey and appreciative you more than life itself," he wrote. "Could not have picked a better side kick to fight crime(challenges of life)with."

"You're my everything and above!" he added. "A unbelievable mother, daughter, granddaughter, friend, and wife! Thank you, thank you, thank you!! Love you mama!!"

About a week prior to their anniversary, Savannah shared an aww-worthy throwback—like, a major one—photo of herself and LeBron from the year 2005 when they were just "#Youngins."

Before makeup tutorials and stylists😊 #WeCuteTho #Youngins #FlashbackFriday circa 2005 @kingjames A photo posted by @mrs_savannahrj on Sep 2, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

Lebron and Savannah got engaged back on New Year's Eve 2011—which also just so happened to be his 27th birthday. They were married a few years later in September 2013. Together, the couple has three children—Lebron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri James.

It's clear there's a lot of love between these two and we suspect there will be many more anniversaries to celebrate.

Stay adorable, y'all!