9 Last-Minute Summer Wedding Tips

With summer officially in full swing and your big day right around the corner, now is the time to make last-minute changes to ensure everything goes smoothly. After all, you didn't spend a year planning your big day just so it gets ruined by an unexpected summer storm or heat wave.

We teamed up with Carats & Cake to bring you expert tips on how to make sure your celebration is picture-perfect and you and your guests enjoy every minute of it.

RELATED: Meet the Top 9 Wedding Bouquets