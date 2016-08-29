Laguna Beach Star Dieter Schmitz Married Isabell Hiebl—And Lauren Conrad Was There

We're coming clean—this wedding looked gorgeous!
It's official: Dieter Schmitz and Isabell Hiebl are finally married. The Laguna Beach alum and his lady love said "I do" on Saturday, August 27, in a beachside wedding.
Cue "Come Clean" by Hilary Duff and proceed.
The two tied the knot at a hotel overlooking Monterey Bay in California, with Schmitz taking his classic black suit to the next level with a white boutonniere and Hiebl donning a gorgeous lace wedding dress. The lovebirds exchanged vows underneath a flower-covered ceremony arch.
MTV diehards will remember Schmitz as being pals with Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti—both of whom were at his wedding—and for dating Jessica Smith—who was not. But Schmitz has since grown up, become a successful hotel manager in NYC, and found true love.
"Still pinching myself to make sure this is reality. What an amazing night. @isathebell Schmitz I love you! #dizzy4schmitz," Schmitz wrote on Instagram after the grand occasion.
Conrad and Colletti were both in attendance, with the latter being a groomsman along with fellow co-stars Trey Phillips and Loren Polster. Talk about some mid-2000s nostalgia, huh?
According to E! News, the couple has planned an epic honeymoon and will soon be jetting off to Bali, Australia, and Hong Kong to celebrate their newlywed status.