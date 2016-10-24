Lady Gaga Plays With Our Emotions: Taylor Kinney and I "Still Love Each Other"

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney are living proof that sometimes people can get along even after calling it quits. The 30-year-old "A-YO" singer appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show today, October 24, and opened up about the status of her relationship with her longtime beau.

"I'm actually very close to Taylor. He's been my lover and my friend for a really long time," the American Horror Story actress said, noting that he's been supportive of the latest album, Joanne, and she's supported him on his NBC show, Chicago Fire.

"I hate to sound like a hippie, but I kind of am one and so is he. We love each other, that's it," the New Yorker—whose real name is Stefani Germanotta—told the host. "It's just about life changes, and we all go through different stages and we're focused on different things."

"To be fair, I think that Taylor's pretty f—king cool that over the years no matter what creative transformation that I've gone through, he's always been very supportive of that and loving," the multihyphenate added. "There's a lot on this record inspired by our relationship, and he's super supportive of me expressing myself artistically."

I never thought anyone would ever love me because I felt like my body was ruined by my abuser. But he loves the survivor in me. He's stood by me all night proud and unashamedly. THATS a real man. ❤️ A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 28, 2016 at 7:24pm PST

The two split after five years (on and off) together this summer after getting engaged on Valentine's Day 2015. With them both on the market now, Lady Gaga didn't seem thrilled at the idea of Kinney to start dating someone else—but also said she is "absolutely not" interested in dating her A Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper.

