Another Royal Got Married This Weekend and Her Dress Was SUPER On-Trend

Yet another royal got hitched this weekend and we’re obsessing hardcore over her super on-trend wedding dress. So who’s the lucky Lady? Charlotte Wellesley, daughter of Princess Antonia, Duchess of Wellington — direct descendant of Queen Victoria. NBD. For her nuptials to financier Alejandro Santo Domingo, the royal mixed a modern trend with a classic aesthetic in an off-the-shoulder Emilia Wickstead dress and polka-dot embroidered veil. In a word, stunning.

Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos/Getty Images

The wedding took place in Illora, Spain at the Church of the Incarnation. A lot of fellow royals and celebs were in attendance, including singer James Blunt, who is married to Sofia Wellesley, Lady Charlotte’s cousin, and model Jemma Kidd, who’s married to the bride’s brother Arthur Wellesley, Marquess of Douro. You know, super casual.

Magical moments. Happiest day #charlejandro A photo posted by Jemma Kidd (@jemkidd) on May 29, 2016 at 7:39am PDT

For more off-the-shoulder wedding inspo, check out some of our fave dresses from Bridal Fashion Week 2017. According to Marchesa co-founder and designer Keren Craig, who points out that off-the-shoulder dresses have *always* been a popular wedding silhouette, this look is “very beautiful” and “very romantic.” And we couldn’t agree more!