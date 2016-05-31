Another Royal Got Married This Weekend and Her Dress Was SUPER On-Trend

Europa Press/Getty Images
Lindsay Dreyer
May 31, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Yet another royal got hitched this weekend and we’re obsessing hardcore over her super on-trend wedding dress. So who’s the lucky Lady? Charlotte Wellesley, daughter of Princess Antonia, Duchess of Wellington — direct descendant of Queen Victoria. NBD. For her nuptials to financier Alejandro Santo Domingo, the royal mixed a modern trend with a classic aesthetic in an off-the-shoulder Emilia Wickstead dress and polka-dot embroidered veil. In a word, stunning.

RELATED: Want More Wedding Inspo? Like Us on FB!

Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos/Getty Images

The wedding took place in Illora, Spain at the Church of the Incarnation. A lot of fellow royals and celebs were in attendance, including singer James Blunt, who is married to Sofia Wellesley, Lady Charlotte’s cousin, and model Jemma Kidd, who’s married to the bride’s brother Arthur Wellesley, Marquess of Douro. You know, super casual.

Magical moments. Happiest day #charlejandro

A photo posted by Jemma Kidd (@jemkidd) on

For more off-the-shoulder wedding inspo, check out some of our fave dresses from Bridal Fashion Week 2017. According to Marchesa co-founder and designer Keren Craig, who points out that off-the-shoulder dresses have *always* been a popular wedding silhouette, this look is “very beautiful” and “very romantic.” And we couldn’t agree more!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!