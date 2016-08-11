Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Are Having an EPIC Honeymoon in Bora Bora

After saying "I do" on July 31, former Dancing With the Stars duo Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have jetted off to honeymoon in Bora Bora.

The two have been sharing stunning photos on their respective Instagram accounts—with the dancing pro already changing her handle to include the Shark Tank star's last name and, as happy as we are for them, it's giving us a severe case of FOMO.

Kym, 40, has been showing off her insane curves in a white one-piece with "Mrs." emblazoned across the front of the swimsuit. Topping the look off with a straw hat, we can see the incredible backdrop that she appropriately hashtags as "#heaven."

Thanks for my fabulous hat @sweatybettypr @lackofcoloraus #honeymoon #heaven #nofilter @bruna_malucelli A photo posted by KymHerjavec5678 (@kymherjavec5678) on Aug 7, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

Love my Honeymoon swimsuit from @bruna_malucelli and hat from @lackofcoloraus Sunnies @quayaustralia #situationaldressing A photo posted by KymHerjavec5678 (@kymherjavec5678) on Aug 9, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

In another snapshot this time with her new hubby—Kym is sporting a white bikini while Robert dons a pair of swim trunks with pineapple graphics that is the perfect match to his lady love's oversized hat.

Thanks @carsonkressley for our matching hat and boardies! A photo posted by KymHerjavec5678 (@kymherjavec5678) on Aug 9, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

As for the 53-year-old business tycoon, he has kept his social media activity to a minimum and only shared one scenic shot of where he and Kym have been lounging and enjoying their first-ever getaway as a married couple.

No filter ! Work hard, play hard - repeat ! A photo posted by Robert Herjavec (@robert_herjavec) on Aug 7, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

Keep those postcard-worthy pics coming, guys!