Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Are Having an EPIC Honeymoon in Bora Bora

kym_johnson/Twitter

They're soaking up the sun—and looking pretty darn good while doing it!

Carson Blackwelder
Aug 11, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

After saying "I do" on July 31, former Dancing With the Stars duo Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have jetted off to honeymoon in Bora Bora.

The two have been sharing stunning photos on their respective Instagram accounts—with the dancing pro already changing her handle to include the Shark Tank star's last name and, as happy as we are for them, it's giving us a severe case of FOMO.

RELATED: The Office's Angela Kinsey Is Engaged—See Her Unique Ring

Kym, 40, has been showing off her insane curves in a white one-piece with "Mrs." emblazoned across the front of the swimsuit. Topping the look off with a straw hat, we can see the incredible backdrop that she appropriately hashtags as "#heaven."

Thanks for my fabulous hat @sweatybettypr @lackofcoloraus #honeymoon #heaven #nofilter @bruna_malucelli

A photo posted by KymHerjavec5678 (@kymherjavec5678) on


Love my Honeymoon swimsuit from @bruna_malucelli and hat from @lackofcoloraus Sunnies @quayaustralia #situationaldressing

A photo posted by KymHerjavec5678 (@kymherjavec5678) on

In another snapshot this time with her new hubby—Kym is sporting a white bikini while Robert dons a pair of swim trunks with pineapple graphics that is the perfect match to his lady love's oversized hat.

Thanks @carsonkressley for our matching hat and boardies!

A photo posted by KymHerjavec5678 (@kymherjavec5678) on

RELATED: Glee's Lauren Potter Is Engaged—And It Was the Cutest Proposal EVER

As for the 53-year-old business tycoon, he has kept his social media activity to a minimum and only shared one scenic shot of where he and Kym have been lounging and enjoying their first-ever getaway as a married couple.

No filter ! Work hard, play hard - repeat !

A photo posted by Robert Herjavec (@robert_herjavec) on

Keep those postcard-worthy pics coming, guys!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!