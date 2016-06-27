Khloe Kardashian Doesn't Want Anyone in the Family to Attend Rob's Wedding

Rob Kardashian should probably not bother inviting his sister Khloe to his wedding to fiancée Blac Chyna. It seems like the chances of her attending are very, very slim.

In a new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe makes it clear that she is not at all crazy about her brother's wedding and even thinks nobody from the family should go or congratulate them on it.

"Why would we congratulate him?" Khloe asks. "No one should congratulate them." Ouch!

And it looks like she is not the only one who's opposed to Rob's marriage. At some point in the video, Kourtney says that it doesn't really matter if they go or not, because there have been plenty of weddings in the family that have ended in divorce. So. Much. Drama.

Meanwhile, Rob and BC are taking it one step at a time. The future Mrs. Kardashian revealed that she hasn't started wedding planning yet and is focusing on her pregnancy.