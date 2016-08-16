Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Are Having the Sexiest Honeymoon EVER

It didn't take long for Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish to gift the internet with photos from their wedding day, August 13, and they did it all before heading off on a romantic (read: super sexy) honeymoon.

The 37-year-old Central Intelligence star and his 31-year-old longtime lady love have been sharing snapshots from their big day—#DopePics, as he calls them—reliving the moments on Instagram and Snapchat.

Hart posted a photo of him and his new bride at a gazebo while she opted for one of them walking hand-in-hand and laughing, both of these pics showing the two decked out in their wedding attire—a custom lace Vera Wang mermaid-style gown for her and a sleek black tuxedo for him.

In what is probably the most hilarious outtake from the day, Hart shared an image showing just how hard he partied at the ceremony and reception. "How my wedding night ended," he captioned the photo of him lying in the grass. "I'm still s—t faced."

We even got to see close-up shots of the new bling these two are sporting these days—and a pretty snazzy watch worn by Hart.

There were some Snapchats from the next morning of the two lovebirds enjoying breakfast with friends and family before jetting off to St. Barts for some fun in the sun. Ever since, Hart has posted a few gorgeous beachside shots of the new Mr. and Mrs. very much in love.

Congrats to the newlyweds!