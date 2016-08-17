Desperate Housewives Alum Jesse Metcalfe Engaged to Fashion Blogger Cara Santana

Desperate Housewives alum Jesse Metcalfe and fashion blogger Cara Santana are engaged after more than 10 years together—and the couple's big moment sounds beautiful.

The 37-year-old actor proposed to his 32-year-old Salem alum on Saturday, August 13, with a 5.5-carat emerald-shaped diamond ring he personally designed, according to Us Weekly.



Sometimes Your Work Out Needs A Little Extra ✨ // A photo posted by CaraASantana (@caraasantana) on Aug 17, 2016 at 9:16am PDT

"It's been a long time coming, but we couldn't be happier," the John Tucker Must Die star told the publication.

What a weekend! Meant to get this up yesterday, but was too busy celebrating. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my baby!!!🎉❤️😘 A photo posted by Jesse Metcalfe (@realjessemetcalfe) on Aug 16, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

The setting was aboard a 50-foot sailboat in the middle of the Hudson River in New York City. In addition, Metcalfe had planned to have their song—Eric Clapton's "Pretty Girl"—playing in the background while they watched the sunset.

"She loves her ring and is thrilled to be engaged to the love of her life," a source tells E! News.

This news comes just days after the CaraDisclothed.com creator celebrated a birthday. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote that she is "so excited for the future year."

Missing This View And Last Weekend Already // But So Excited For The Future Year // ❤️ A photo posted by CaraASantana (@caraasantana) on Aug 16, 2016 at 1:37pm PDT

The Dallas star, on the other hand, posted a photo of himself and Santana on a boat (assumingly the one on which he popped the question), and wrote: "What a weekend! Meant to get this up yesterday, but was too busy celebrating. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my baby!!!"

Congratulations to the happy couple. If Metcalfe is as good at planning weddings as he is at planning proposals, Santana has quite the helper as they prepare for their nuptials!