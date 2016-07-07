Jennifer Hudson Couldn't Sit Down in the Dress She Wore to Ciara's Wedding

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Jul 07, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Ciara and Russell Wilson's beautiful wedding may have been the talk of the town yesterday, but Jennifer Hudson was definitely one of the best dressed wedding guests we've ever seen and we need to talk about it.

Hudson picked a showstopping Christian Siriano mermaid gown in a peachy shade. Apparently, as beautiful as the dress looks, walking or sitting down in it was a challenge. "Guys this dress was definitely not made for sitting," she wrote on Instagram. 

Guys this dress is definitely not made for sitting !

A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

For her beauty look, Hudson's makeup artist, Renny Vasquez created a classy cat eye that she paired with a bold purple lip from Lime Crime Makeup in Fetish.

And let's not forget how handsome her two dates were—her fiancé David Otunga and their son, David Jr. What a picture-perfect family!

He's just to cute !

A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

Oh look at here , I lucked out with two dates today ! Lucky girl ! @davidotunga

A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

 

