Jennifer Hudson Couldn't Sit Down in the Dress She Wore to Ciara's Wedding

Ciara and Russell Wilson's beautiful wedding may have been the talk of the town yesterday, but Jennifer Hudson was definitely one of the best dressed wedding guests we've ever seen and we need to talk about it.
Hudson picked a showstopping Christian Siriano mermaid gown in a peachy shade. Apparently, as beautiful as the dress looks, walking or sitting down in it was a challenge. "Guys this dress was definitely not made for sitting," she wrote on Instagram.
For her beauty look, Hudson's makeup artist, Renny Vasquez created a classy cat eye that she paired with a bold purple lip from Lime Crime Makeup in Fetish.
And let's not forget how handsome her two dates were—her fiancé David Otunga and their son, David Jr. What a picture-perfect family!