Unconventional Brides Will Love This New Collection of Engagement Rings

If you're not the type of woman who sees herself wearing a traditional princess-cut engagement ring for the rest of her life, then you're going to love this new capsule collection of modern designs.

Online jeweler Stone & Strand has collaborated with fellow New York City-based fine brand Jemma Wynne and the result is quite unique, which is probably to be expected from Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin, the duo behind Jemma Wynne. The designers, who are known for their casual but sophisticated designs, wanted to create timeless pieces for the woman who has a distinct sense of style.

VIDEO: The Massive Rock on Margot Robbie's Wedding Ring Finger Says It All

"We focused on using unconventional shapes, such as the hexagon, to create unique settings around a traditional round stone," they told InStyle.

By incorporating pointy prongs, delicate pave settings in 18 karat white gold with blackened accents, and their signature open bands, Klatt and Lalin put their unique spin on the classic engagement ring.

RELATED: The Most Unconventional Wedding Looks at Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2017

Courtesy of Stone & Strand

"Our favorite piece is the double row pave hexagon ring. We love how the edgier blackened geometric double pave diamond frame juxtaposes the softer more classic round center. It is definitely the stand-out piece in the collection, and perfect for the bride looking for something unique," they told us.

Courtesy of Stone & Strand

The collection will be available at Stone & Strand’s New York City showroom as well as on stoneandstrand.com.

It's a good time to get engaged, we tell 'ya.