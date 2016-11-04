Sad News: J.Crew Is Ending Their Bridal Collection

We’ve been huge fans of J.Crew’s fashion-forward bridal collection ever since it launched back in 2004, but as they say, all good things must come to an end. A spokesperson for the retailer has confirmed to InStyle they are shifting their direction away from traditional bridal gowns and bridesmaids dresses and relaunching a new special occasion dress collection in the spring—which is still good news for brides hoping to outfit their squad in head-to-toe J.Crew.

And we also have some good news for brides-to-be currently shopping for their big day: everything bridal on J.Crew.com is 30 percent off.

This one is a no-brainer, really. If you're planning a classic celebration in a country club, then, trust us, J.Crew's online wedding edit should be your go-to place. You will love their simple and elegant A-line and sheath silhouettes. Our pick: J.Crew "Gigi" Gown Courtesy J Crew

Not only are there a variety of silhouettes available including A-line, column, sheath, and even mermaid, there’s even a killer white jumpsuit you can snag for your rehearsal dinner for just $399. Our favorite of the whole collection? This vintage-inspired, long-sleeved gown covered in hand-beaded embroidery, now $1,899.99.

You will be missed, J.Crew bridal, but never forgotten.

Racked was first to break the news.